White Collar Cases And Trends To Watch At High Court

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:30 PM EDT) -- Who doesn’t love October? It summons the arrival of crisp, fall air; the return of pumpkin spice lattes; and, for attorneys, the beginning of the U.S. Supreme Court’s annual term. This October, white collar lawyers should set their eyes on Kelly v. United States, the one white collar criminal matter the Supreme Court has currently agreed to hear.[1] The case stems from New Jersey’s Bridgegate affair, has headline-grabbing potential, and affords another opportunity for the court to consider the scope of the federal fraud statutes, a la McNally and Skilling. There are also a number of certiorari petitions the white collar bar should keep...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS