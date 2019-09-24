Landscaper Says Astros Legend Owes For 'Badass' Yardwork

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Longtime Houston Astros first baseman and baseball Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell stiffed his landscapers on part of the $1.5 million bill he racked up during his quest to turn the half-acre lot on which his West Houston home sits into a “badass" yard, F&G Landscape Design told jurors Tuesday. The high-end landscape architecture and construction company claimed Bagwell refused to pay a $175,000 invoice that was later reduced to $166,000. But Bagwell said he owes nothing and that F&G overcharged him $300,000. Bagwell hired F&G in 2013 to start work on the project, which expanded in scope over the course of several...

