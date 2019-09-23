Law Firm Rates Can Be Sealed In Claims Court Army Dispute

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A property owner can file under seal a comparison of law firm billing rates meant to help determine its attorney fees after winning a takings claim against the Army, as that comparison is a commercial document not based on public data, the Court of Federal Claims ruled Friday. A compilation of law firm billing rates by Thomson Reuters and put forward by Waverley View Investors LLC is not based on publicly available data and is protected by a contractual confidentiality clause, and therefore can be considered confidential commercial information, Judge Charles F. Lettow ruled. "The issue in this dispute is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS