Wisconsin, Native Groups Back Tribe In Village Permit Dispute

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Wisconsin and two Native American groups have filed new briefs to support the Oneida Nation in its Seventh Circuit appeal of a ruling that compels it to get a village's permission to stage an apple festival. The dispute revolves around an argument by the Wisconsin village of Hobart that the tribe's reservation has shrunk because of land allotments over the years, putting those lands under the village's purview. The state and the two groups, the National Congress of American Indians and the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, filed separate amicus briefs Friday saying Hobart cannot claim that the festival's location no longer lies...

