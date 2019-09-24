Athlete-Pay Bills Force NCAA To Rethink Amateurism Stance

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A growing number of states are following California’s lead by drafting legislation that would allow college athletes to make money from endorsements, increasing pressure on the NCAA to reexamine its long-standing rules against such payments like never before, even after facing a series of lawsuits in recent years. The concept of allowing college athletes to monetize their status has picked up steam with the success of the California bill, which passed the state legislature with bipartisan support and appears poised to be enacted as the governor has endorsed college athlete protections. Following that, a similar bill was introduced in New York,...

