Bridgegate Figure Seeks Ireland Trip Amid High Court Review

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- One of the two former public officials ensnared in the so-called Bridgegate political revenge scandal is seeking a New Jersey federal judge's blessing to travel to Ireland amid a pending U.S. Supreme Court review of their convictions, citing the need to rebuild his life. Less than three months since he was released from prison after the high court agreed to take on the case, former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive William E. Baroni Jr. asked U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton on Friday to let him apply for a new U.S. passport and travel to the Emerald...

