$6M Deal OK'd In Shareholder Suit Over Iconix Accounting

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge greenlit a $6 million settlement between Iconix Brand Group Inc. and its investors Monday, resolving allegations that the fashion brand management company fudged its financial statements in order to hide its deteriorating performance. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe granted preliminary approval to a deal proposed by the parties last week, which calls for the cash settlement to be divvied up among a national class of investors. Up to 25% of the settlement fund will be earmarked for attorney fees for the stockholders' co-counsel at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Saxena White PA, and as...

