FCC Urged To Release Broadband Funds Cautiously

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission must proceed cautiously as it seeks to distribute funds dedicated to expanding rural broadband, first making sure that its broadband maps, which underpin such funding decisions, are accurate, several industry stakeholders told the commission. In comments posted Monday, groups like U.S. Cellular and California's utility regulator urged the FCC to move slowly on awarding $20.4 billion to rural broadband networks through a bidding process with the new Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, while first ensuring the deciding factors are correct. The California Public Utilities Commission said it "strongly opposes the launch of the RDOF's competitive bid, funding award, and...

