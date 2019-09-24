11th Circ. Partially Upends Ruling In FOIA Suit For 9/11 Docs

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit said a Florida federal court erroneously ruled in favor of a news outlet that challenged the FBI's bid to keep certain information private in response to the publication's Freedom of Information Act request seeking documents related to potential Saudi involvement in the 9/11 attacks. While finding the district court's 2017 decision in the case was largely appropriate, the panel on Monday granted the government's request to upend the trial court's order requiring the release of some identifying information of agents, suspects, witnesses and other individuals involved in the investigation. The district court "strongly suggested that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS