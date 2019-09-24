Workers' Attys Get $25M In Fees From JPMorgan 401(k) Deal

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given the final green light to a $75 million settlement resolving an Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action over JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s management of its 401(k) plan, signing off on the plan participants' bid for $25 million in attorneys fees. In his two orders Monday, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick granted his final approval to the deal struck between JPMorgan and its 401(k) plan participants and awarded the class counsel $25 million in attorney fees and nearly $1.5 million in costs. The settlement was “fair, reasonable and adequate,” the judge found, dismissing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS