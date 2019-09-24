AIG Unit Says Zip Line Coverage Fight Belongs In Arbitration

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- AIG Insurance’s Hong Kong unit told the Eleventh Circuit that a lower court wrongly denied its bid to compel arbitration of a claim from a woman who was paralyzed in a zip line mishap during a Royal Caribbean cruise outing. The insurer said in a redacted brief Monday that U.S. District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles wrongly interpreted the Eleventh Circuit’s 2018 ruling in Outokumpu Stainless USA, LLC v. Converteam SAS — which is currently being challenged at the U.S. Supreme Court — to find that Lynn McCullough and her husband William should not be forced to arbitrate their suit....

