Drivers Rip Bosch's Bid To Ax Mercedes Emissions Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Drivers have told a New Jersey federal judge that German auto parts giant Bosch must be held accountable for allegedly masterminding the development of emissions-cheating software for Mercedes-Benz USA LLC and Daimler AG diesel vehicles, urging the court to reject Bosch's bid to escape a racketeering and fraud suit. A group of drivers filed their opposition on Monday to Robert Bosch GmbH's recent motion to dismiss their fifth amended complaint alleging the drivers were duped into buying BlueTec diesel vehicles that were rigged with so-called defeat devices designed to cheat regulators' emissions tests. "Bosch GmbH helped facilitate a scheme to sell...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS