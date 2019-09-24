Tangoe Strikes Tentative $12.5M Deal To End Chancery Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A tentative $12.5 million deal has been reached to end a proposed shareholder class action against directors of IT and telecommunications company Tangoe Inc. over their decision to sell the company for $256 million amid regulatory troubles, according to documents filed late Monday in Delaware Chancery Court. In a letter filed with the court, attorney Kurt M. Heyman of Heyman Enerio Gattuso & Hirzel LLP, co-lead counsel for the shareholder class, told Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III that the proposed deal was struck with the help of a mediator. "The parties are currently in the process of drafting the settlement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS