Google Must Only Apply ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ In EU

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice found Tuesday that Europe's "right to be forgotten" privacy law can only be applied in the EU rather than globally, in a ruling considered to be a win for Google and other U.S-based online platforms. The decision means that Google must scrub search results only from European indexes, and not from its search indexes around the world, when an EU court finds that content to be irrelevant or unduly embarrassing. The underlying case, which stems from a dispute between Google and France's data protection authority, had pitted privacy rights against other values, like freedom of speech...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS