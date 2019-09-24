Dershowitz Recording Of Boies May Impact Defamation Case

Law360, New York (September 24, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller & Flexner LLP's ability to represent a Florida woman who says retired Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz defamed her may hinge on the contents of a recording Dershowitz made of a call with law firm chairman David Boies, a Manhattan federal judge indicated Tuesday. A judge wants to review the transcript of a call between Boies Schiller’s chairman and Alan Dershowitz, shown in March, as she mulls whether the firm can represent a woman suing Dershowitz for defamation. (AP) U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska, who is handling plaintiff Virginia Giuffre's damages suit against Dershowitz, directed that a transcript of...

