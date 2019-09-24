Ad Network Head Cops To Role In $36M Online Fraud Scheme

Law360, New York (September 24, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The owner of a purported ad network on Tuesday admitted to his role in two international cybercrime schemes that prosecutors say conned online advertisers out of more than $36 million. During an afternoon plea hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Gold in Brooklyn, Sergey Ovsyannikov, 30, pled guilty to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and one count of aggravated identity theft. Ovsyannikov, a Kazakhstan native, was one of eight men primarily from the Russian Federation accused last year of feigning to operate legitimate businesses delivering digital ads to human internet users, but actually faking both the human users and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS