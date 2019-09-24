Insurance Ruling Flouts Spirit Of The Law, NJ Justices Told

Law360 (September 24, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court heard Tuesday that keeping a lower court ruling in place that allows state agencies to pursue a third-party claim to recoup a workers' compensation payout to an injured worker would violate the spirit of a law aimed at curbing auto insurance claims. During oral argument in Trenton, attorney Shawn C. Huber of Brown & Connery LLP urged the justices to affirm a lower appeals court ruling greenlighting New Jersey Transit's claim seeking reimbursement from two people who allegedly caused the car accident that injured agency employee David Mercogliano. The Appellate Division allowed NJ Transit's claim under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS