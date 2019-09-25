J&J, Colgate Can’t Ditch $10M Award In Calif. Talc Trial

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A California state judge has rejected Johnson & Johnson and Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s requests to vacate a now-deceased woman’s $10 million noneconomic damages award after a jury found that Colgate, Avon and J&J’s talcum powder products likely contributed to her cancer. In a minute order filed Tuesday following a hearing in Oakland, Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch denied both J&J’s and Colgate’s motions to set aside and vacate the judgment, as well as Colgate’s motion for a new trial. The judge rejected the companies’ arguments that state law doesn’t support the jury’s June 12 finding that J&J, Colgate and Avon Products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS