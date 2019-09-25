Trinity, Investors Settle Stock-Drop Suit For $7.5M

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Transportation infrastructure company Trinity Industries Inc. has agreed to pay its investors $7.5 million to end class allegations in Texas federal court that it made misleading statements about one of its guardrail systems, artificially inflating its stock value for more than three years. The settlement would end a suit that the parties agreed would be risky to litigate, as it concerns the same allegations as a $663 million false claims settlement in a whistleblower case that was later reversed on appeal. The investors and the defendants, which include Trinity, its chairman Gregory B. Mitchell and former officers Timothy R. Wallace and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS