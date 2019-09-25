FTC Has No Love For Match's Misleading Dating Ads

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday accused online dating giant Match Group Inc. of employing a slew of unfair practices to induce consumers to subscribe to Match.com and keep them subscribed. The government alleges that since at least 2013, the online dating service has employed five deceptive or unfair practices, including sending misleading advertisements that led users to believe someone wanted to date them, offering a misleading free six-month subscription that didn’t adequately disclose the terms, employing a “confusing and cumbersome” cancellation process that makes users think they’ve unsubscribed when they haven’t and denying subscribers access to “paid-for services.” Match also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS