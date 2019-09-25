Enbridge Says Wis. Tribe Breached Pipeline Contract

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Enbridge Energy Co. Inc. filed a counterclaim Tuesday in a suit seeking to force the company’s Line 5 pipeline off a Wisconsin tribe's reservation, saying the tribe breached its contract with the company to help keep the pipeline operating for another 24 years. The Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Tribe of Chippewa Indians of the Bad River Reservation filed a complaint in July claiming that Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline is "a grave public nuisance" that poses an ever-worsening oil spill threat to the tribe’s northern Wisconsin reservation and that several easements the company needs have expired. Enbridge responded Tuesday...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS