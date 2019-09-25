Truck Co. Can't Slash $54M Loss For Driver's Road Rage Past

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday affirmed a $54 million verdict against a trucking company that hired a driver with a history of road rage and accidents and whom a jury found responsible for a 2011 car crash that caused serious injuries to an Indiana couple. The court said the award, which included $35 million in punitive damages, wasn't excessive given evidence the jury heard about the driver's record. Universal Am-Can Ltd. hired David Lee Johnson despite his being convicted of nine traffic-related offenses in addition to four counts of felony reckless aggravated assault for attempting to break the headlights of a...

