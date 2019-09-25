DOJ Targets Telehealth Fraud Tied To Genetic Testing

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is taking aim at alleged telehealth schemes that fraudulently billed hundreds of millions of dollars to Medicare for genetic testing and other treatments, court documents showed on Wednesday. Federal prosecutors in Florida charged Minal Patel, CEO of genetic testing company LabSolutions, with paying kickbacks to others who provided patient referrals. The scheme saw Medicare pay more than $164 million for gene testing aimed at detecting a patient’s risk of developing cancer, according to the indictment unsealed on Wednesday. Multiple cases filed in Georgia on Tuesday also referred to a nationwide telehealth scheme, variously described as having participants...

