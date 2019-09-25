Chicken Price-Fix Depos Remain On Hold Amid DOJ Probe

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Parties involved in a massive broiler chicken price-fixing antitrust suit must push back depositions that had been scheduled for the fall, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday, deciding to extend a limited discovery stay to allow a parallel criminal investigation to progress. An existing stay would have expired Friday, and the parties had made plans to depose current and former employees of broiler chicken producers such as Tyson Foods Inc. and Koch Foods Inc. in a suit claiming producers conspired to raise chicken prices by limiting their supply. But during a hearing, U.S. Judge Thomas M. Durkin said the U.S. Department of...

