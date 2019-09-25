Software Co.'s Permission Dooms $596M IP Suit Against Navy

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Navy may have made more than 400,000 copies of a Bitmanagement Software GmbH 3D virtual reality software when it only bought 38 licenses, but the company authorized it to do so, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims has ruled, ending a $596 million infringement suit. Judge Edward J. Damich said the company was aware of the Navy's conduct and had allowed it to proceed, dooming its copyright infringement claims. His Sept. 9 opinion, issued after an April trial, was made public Tuesday. The German software maker had sued in 2016, saying it had agreed to license its BS Contact Geo...

