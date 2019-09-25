Bloomberg Escapes $20M Harassment Suit Against His Co.

Law360 (September 25, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has cut Michael Bloomberg loose from a $20 million sexual harassment suit brought by a former Bloomberg LP employee alleging she was raped by a former executive, saying the worker failed to prove the former New York City mayor "encouraged, condoned or approved" discriminatory behavior. In a 3-2 ruling on Tuesday, an Appellate Division panel reversed the denial of a dismissal bid in a suit accusing Michael Bloomberg and his eponymous financial data firm of creating a hostile work environment that allowed former company executive Nicholas Ferris to allegedly sexually harass and rape the unnamed plaintiff,...

