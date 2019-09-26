Bridgegate Figure Can Go To Ireland While Appeal Cooks

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge signed off late Wednesday on a former public official's request to travel to Ireland amid a pending U.S. Supreme Court review of his conviction in the so-called Bridgegate political revenge scandal. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton signed an order permitting William E. Baroni Jr. to apply for a new passport and travel to Ireland from Nov. 18 to 27 while he is on bail pending the high court review of his appeal. Baroni must return his passport to pretrial services officers within 48 hours of his return to the U.S., per the order. On Friday,...

