EPA Contractor Can Contest Navajos' Gold King Spill Claims

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico federal judge ruled Wednesday that a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency contractor can challenge the judge's ruling that hundreds of Navajo Nation members didn't bring claims too late against the company in multidistrict litigation over the Gold King mine spill. Environmental Restoration LLC had asked Chief U.S. District Judge William P. Johnson in July to certify a Tenth Circuit appeal of his decision that Joe C. Allen Jr. and the other Navajo plaintiffs' claims over the August 2015 spill were timely because New Mexico's statute of limitations applied, rather than Colorado's shorter time frame. Chief Johnson ruled Wednesday that...

