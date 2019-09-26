'Pure Greed' Leads To Prison In NJ Military Base Fraud Case

Law360, Newark (September 26, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge said Thursday that “pure greed” drove a former construction company official to engage in bogus invoice and kickback schemes involving projects at military bases as the jurist ordered him to serve more than two years behind bars. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton handed down a 28-month prison term to James Conway following his guilty plea in 2016 to one count each of wire fraud and accepting unlawful kickbacks in connection with construction work at Picatinny Arsenal and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, knocking down his request for a probationary sentence. The judge found that the motivating factor...

