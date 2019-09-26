LA Exec Gets 4 Months For Bribes In 'Varsity Blues' Case

Law360, Boston (September 26, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A tearful Los Angeles executive was sentenced to four months in prison Thursday for paying $400,000 to have his son fraudulently admitted to Georgetown University as a tennis recruit, becoming the third parent in the "Varsity Blues" case to get prison time. Stephen Semprevivo cried in a Boston federal courtroom as he apologized to his wife and his son as well as to families around the country who have navigated the college admissions process without using the so-called "side door" that convicted fraudster William "Rick" Singer offered him. "I apologize to all the college-bound students and their parents for the terrible example...

