'Muscletech' Buyer Says Supplement's Claims Are Weak

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 2:40 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action in New York federal court is accusing Iovate Health Sciences USA Inc. of selling a faulty protein supplement, alleging that despite claiming to help users bulk up, it lacks key building blocks needed to actually build muscle. In a complaint filed Wednesday, Tom Sabatino said the “Muscletech” brand of dietary supplements, sold as Platinum 100% BCAA, purports to “promote muscle protein synthesis” and make users “primed for muscle building,” but is missing the nutrients it needs. Citing scientific studies into branch-chain amino acids, or BCAAs, the complaint says that the body needs all nine essential amino acids...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS