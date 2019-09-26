DOJ Antitrust Deputy Blasts Supreme Court's Apple Ruling

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A deputy in the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division offered a stark rebuke of the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision forcing Apple to face a lawsuit from app store customers, saying the majority undermined the direct purchaser precedent it affirmed. During a speech on Wednesday, Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Murray analyzed the high court's May decision in Apple v. Pepper, a ruling that found app store buyers should be considered direct purchasers from Apple in their suit alleging they were overcharged. In reaching the decision, the majority side-stepped calls to overturn the court's landmark 1977 Illinois Brick ruling, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS