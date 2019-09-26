J&J Launches Appeal Of $572M Okla. Opioid Judgment

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson kicked off its promised appeal of a $572 million judgment in Oklahoma's first-in-the-nation trial over drugmaker liability for the opioid crisis, calling the ruling profoundly flawed and warning of "grave implications" for large swaths of the private sector. In a pair of filings on Wednesday at the Oklahoma Supreme Court, J&J and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. arm started the appeal process with early insights into how the landmark decision in August by Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman will be attacked. The answer appeared to be this: in virtually every way imaginable and in the strongest terms possible. According to J&J,...

