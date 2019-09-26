Invesco Off The Hook In 401(k) Plan Dispute, For Now

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed a proposed ERISA class action accusing the investment management company Invesco of wrongly lining its pockets by filling its 401(k) plan with its own products, but gave the ex-worker behind the suit 20 days to bring his claims up to snuff. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg held in her order Wednesday that Diego Cervantes failed to demonstrate Invesco Holding Co. (US) Inc. and other related entities breached their duties of loyalty and prudence under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by allowing the company's 401(k) plan to retain underperforming funds and pay excessive fees....

