Volvo Buyers Again Denied Class Cert. In Faulty Sunroof Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A group of Volvo buyers who allege the automaker sold vehicles with defective sunroofs was denied class certification for the third time Thursday after a New Jersey federal judge found they had not presented evidence there were enough class members to support the suit. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo told the proposed class, led by named plaintiff Joanne Neale, that the figures submitted for Volvo's sales of the class vehicles are not specific enough to fulfill the numerosity requirements under class action law. The buyers are seeking to certify four statewide classes for New Jersey, California, Florida and Massachusetts, consisting of anyone...

