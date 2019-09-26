Oil Case Clarifies Annulled Award Analysis In 2nd Circ. Courts

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 3:35 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 4, in Esso Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited, et ano. v. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp., the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York declined to enforce an arbitral award worth $1.799 billion plus accrued interest against Nigeria after the award was annulled by courts at the Nigerian seat of arbitration. This decision marks the latest development in the Second Circuit’s case law on this topic, which hinges on courts’ application of the stringent standard at issue in Corporación Mexicana de Mantenimiento Integral, S. de R.L. de C.V. v. Pemex-Exploración y Producción, requiring deference to annulment decisions...

