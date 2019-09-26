Chicago Wins Appeal Bid To Tax Fannie, Freddie Transfers

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Chicago can assess real property transfer tax on transfers to and from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, an Illinois appeals court ruled Thursday in a class action, saying the transfers aren’t exempt because the enterprises are not government bodies. Real property transfers to or from the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. are taxable under the city’s real property transfer tax, the state appeals court said, rejecting named plaintiff Nina Trilisky’s arguments that the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s conservatorship of the enterprises made them governmental bodies. The city’s tax exempts governmental bodies’ transactions from the tax....

