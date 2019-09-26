VW Must Face Bondholder's Emissions Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 26, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen AG must face proposed class claims it duped a pension fund into buying overpriced bonds by failing to disclose the German automaker's 2015 diesel emissions scandal in bond offering documents, a California federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer denied Volkswagen's motion for summary judgment in a second amended securities fraud suit from a Puerto Rican employee pension fund, saying the plaintiff's claims rest on Volkswagen's omission and that's enough to allow the suit to advance. The automaker failed to disclose that for years it had been secretly installing defeat devices in its "clean diesel" line of...

