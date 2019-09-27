Boeing Calls 6th Circ.'s Arbitration Discovery Ruling 'Flawed'

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Boeing has urged the Seventh Circuit to ignore a recent Sixth Circuit finding that federal courts can order discovery for use in private commercial arbitrations abroad, calling the ruling "flawed," as the panel weighs allowing a subpoena application seeking records from the company. The Boeing Co. was responding to aerospace component maker Servotronics Inc.'s Sept. 23 letter notifying the circuit court of the Sixth Circuit's ruling in Abdul Latif Jameel Transportation Co. Ltd. v. Fedex Corp. Servotronics told the court that the Sept. 19 ruling supports its "position and addresses the issues briefed and raised by this court and counsel at argument."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS