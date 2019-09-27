NJ, Immigrants Fight DACA Rollback At Supreme Court

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The state of New Jersey and immigrants who benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to keep the Obama-era policy intact, arguing that the Trump administration's push to rescind DACA is based on a “flawed premise” that contradicts “substantial evidence.” In a 25-page joint amicus curiae brief, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, a group of DACA recipients and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund argued that the federal government’s position against DACA incorrectly assumes that the program is implemented on a categorical basis, not an individualized basis....

