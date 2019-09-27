Hagens Berman Proposed As Apple App Store Class Lead

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of developers has asked a California federal judge to name Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP as the interim lead counsel in their closely watched antitrust challenge targeting Apple's app store practices, saying they have agreed to consolidate the litigation with a similar suit. The developer-plaintiffs urged U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Wednesday to grant approval of their proposed counsel "leadership structure," which would jointly litigate the class action with another suit by developers who have also accused Apple of illegally monopolizing the distribution of apps on its devices. Developers Donald R. Cameron and Barry Sermons lodged the...

