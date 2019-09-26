Hyatt Must Face Workers' Biometric Privacy Suit, Judge Says

Law360, Chicago (September 26, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Cook County judge on Thursday denied Hyatt Corp.'s bid to dodge a proposed class action accusing it of violating Illinois' biometric privacy law, saying the hotel chain's arguments that the named plaintiff didn't suffer an injury-in-fact would render the statute "meaningless." Hyatt contends named plaintiff Robin Rapai can't sue under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act because her claim that she has suffered mental anguish over speculation of what may happen to her biometric information doesn't confer standing. But she doesn't have to allege her data was misappropriated to survive dismissal, said Judge Anna Helen Demacopoulos. "You're saying in order...

