DoorDash Tip Policy Picks Drivers' Pockets, Consumers Claim

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- DoorDash is deceptively using tips that customers give food delivery drivers to offset minimum payments the company owes those drivers, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court. Named plaintiffs Jennifer Peter and Karson Theiss, both DoorDash customers, accused the platform Wednesday of using the gratuities that customers like themselves gave drivers to "subsidize" the guaranteed minimum payment those drivers were promised for deliveries. The minimum amount promised to drivers, who are referred to as "Dashers," varies per delivery. The complaint offered an example: If a driver is guaranteed to earn $7 for a delivery, and...

