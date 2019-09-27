Homebuilder Workers' Suit Over Stock Sale Is Pared Down

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has narrowed an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit brought by former workers at Missouri-based homebuilder McBride & Son who claim their employee stock ownership plan was forced to sell off its shares too cheaply. U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly partially granted a dismissal bid from McBride & Son Management Co. LLC, McBride & Son Capital Inc. and certain individuals Thursday, axing all claims against the McBride & Son employee stock ownership plan administrative committee, and letting three individuals — McBride & Son's assistant treasurer and controller Andrea Templeton, McBride & Son Capital's CFO Jeffrey Todt...

