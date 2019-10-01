5 Questions For The DOJ's Jeffrey Bossert Clark

Law360 (October 1, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Department of Justice Environment and Natural Resources Division, Jeffrey Bossert Clark, told Law360 in an exclusive interview that the Trump administration is improving its record of defending regulatory actions after a shaky start that included losing efforts to delay implementation of chemical safety and methane emissions rules. Clark also said he's committed to strong enforcement actions like those against auto emissions cheaters that resulted in fines and settlements against manufacturers such as Volkswagen AG and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. The former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner last week gave Law360 his perspective on a wide range of...

