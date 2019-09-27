TV Streamer Locast Hits Back At 'Sham' Broadcaster Lawsuit

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT) -- Facing a lawsuit from major television networks, free streaming service Locast has accused broadcasters of misusing their copyrights and violating federal antitrust laws by colluding to shut down a legal competitor. In a Thursday filing that came in response to a lawsuit filed in July by ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox, Locast said it believes it can operate without paying the "retransmission fees" that cable companies pay billions for in order to carry broadcast networks because Locast is covered by an obscure exemption to federal copyright law that allows nonprofit services to "boost" broadcast signals to those who can't receive them....

