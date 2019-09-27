Subcontractor Says Delay On Army Cyber Building Cost $2.9M

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The construction firm building the U.S. Army Cyber Command's new headquarters delayed pouring concrete and drove up subcontractors' costs, while refusing to pay nearly $2.9 million allegedly owed to a steel company, according to a suit filed in Georgia federal court. BL Harbert International LLC consistently failed to complete concrete work for the Army headquarters project either properly or on time, putting pressure on other companies working on the project and driving their costs up, Harbert subcontractor Superior Steel Inc. said in its complaint filed on Thursday. "As a result of BLHI's interference with and forced acceleration of Superior Steel's work,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS