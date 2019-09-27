Latest Suit Over $13B TransCanada Sale Is Tossed

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Describing the litigation as “the class’s fourth bite at the apple,” a New York federal judge has dismissed one case in a string of suits that challenged Columbia Pipeline Group’s $13 billion merger with TransCanada in March 2016. The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge George B. Daniels rejected claims that Columbia’s directors and officers violated two sections of the Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duty to investors as a result of allegedly false or misleading proxy materials and disclosures in the months leading up to the deal Part of Judge Daniels’ decision referred to observations in...

