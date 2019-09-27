Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Space, Cloud And Wall Deals

Law360 (September 27, 2019, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Government contracting is a busy space with multiple deals inked daily. In this inaugural edition of Government Contracts Of The Month, Law360 spotlights some of the most significant deals from September, including a $4.6 billion spacecraft contract, a $1.1 billion missile target deal and $440 million for border barriers. Out Of This World Spacecraft Deal Lockheed Martin Corp. won a $4.6 billion NASA contract to build six Orion spacecraft, the first of which will send astronauts to the moon in 2024, the company announced Sept. 23. NASA has already ordered three Orion spacecraft for $2.7 billion, and the agency plans to...

