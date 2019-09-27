7th Circ. Questions Facebook's Arbitration Claims In OT Row

Law360, Chicago (September 27, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday pressed Facebook Inc. to explain why it should take the social media giant at its word when it said more than half of a conditionally certified class of employees seeking unpaid overtime would be barred from joining the action because of arbitration agreements. Facebook said sending notice to employees who may not be able to participate in the case could artificially inflate the collective action and improperly amplify settlement pressure. The company claims the conditionally certified collective action includes 428 members, 336 of whom have signed agreements that would keep them from participating, according to its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS